Polish banks with nearly PLN 14 bln profits last year – KNF

February 9, 2017 Poland AM

The Polish bank sector had PLN 13.91 billion in net profits last year, according to data released by the financial authority watchdog KNF, which is a 24.3 percent increase y/y. Such good result is mostly from the sales of Visa Europe to Visa Inc., which Polish banks got some PLN 2 billion from. Income from…

