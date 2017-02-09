Polish banks with nearly PLN 14 bln profits last year – KNF

The Polish bank sector had PLN 13.91 billion in net profits last year, according to data released by the financial authority watchdog KNF, which is a 24.3 percent increase y/y. Such good result is mostly from the sales of Visa Europe to Visa Inc., which Polish banks got some PLN 2 billion from. Income from…
