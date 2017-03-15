Polish cities hosting US troops under cyber attacks

Websites of several Polish cities that have hosted US troops during recent NATO operations were hacked, Deputy Defense Minister Tomasz Szatkowski said. “We are constantly seeing large destructive cyber and information activity by certain countries. The process has been intensifying.” he said. According to Szatkowski, at least two local government websites have been hacked with…
