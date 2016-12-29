Polish Deputy Labor Minister: one-off benefit also crucial for 2017 policy

The Deputy Minister of Labor for Poland Marcin Zielenecki indicated that the Labour Law Codification Committee (KKPP) will have to increase dialogue with trade unions and non-represented workers if the country is to successfully implement not only the lowered retirement age, but also facilitate its plan to hand out cash amounts to those retiring. Zielenecki…
Related Posts
-
Pensions for farmers going up – ASIF...November 25, 2016
-
Poland ranked 30th in Golden Age Index...August 31, 2016
-
Poland behind US and RSA in global pensi...October 19, 2015
-
Newly employed don’t choose private pens...September 12, 2014