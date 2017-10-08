Polish drug market to reach PLN 38.5 bln in 2017 – report

The Polish drug market will grow by 5.4 percent y/y this year and reach some PLN 38.5 billion, according to QuintilesIMS researcher. The over the counter segment will increase by 6 percent to PLN 14 billion, while the prescription one by 3 percent to PLN 18.5 percent. The hospital segment is seen expanding by 10…

