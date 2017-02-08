Polish economy will pick up soon – NBP Head

Adam Glapiński /Image: NPB

According to the head of Poland’s Central Bank (NBP), Adam Głapiński Polish economy should gain momentum in Q2. “It will be a dynamic growth, significant. For the whole 2017, we should post 3.5-3.6 percent growth,” he said.

He added that 2017 looks to be a better year than 2016. “Inflation has started to go up, but not rapidly, so is economic growth. This the best scenario,” he explained.

According to Głapiński, the risk of lasting exceeding the inflation target (which stands at 2.5 percent) in the medium run is very small.