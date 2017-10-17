Polish egg producers increase exports, limit deliveries to Polish supermarkets

Polish poultry producers have been limiting their supplies of eggs to supermarkets, while increasing exports due to higher prices of eggs in Europe, said Mariusz Szymaślik, head of industry chamber for poultry producers. Egg producers can get as much as PLN 0.45-0.5 per M-class egg (medium-sized) from foreign clients, while the retail price in Polish…
Related Posts
-
Fipronil-contaminated poultry reaches Po...August 21, 2017
-
Polish poultry exports increase by 35%...January 30, 2017
-
Polish poultry exports to outside the EU...January 16, 2017
-
Poland increases its lead in poultry exp...January 3, 2017