Polish exports promotion agency to open 70 foreign offices

Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) will employ 140 people in 70 new foreign offices it is planning to open across the globe. The Agency is interviewing nearly 700 candidates for the positions. “We will ultimately need some 140 employees, statistically two people per office. Some offices will have only one employee and some will…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.