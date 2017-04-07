Polish exports to US to grow by 10% – Morawiecki

Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki during his visit to the US said that he sees Polish exports to the US growing even by 10 percent this year. “I’ve talked with the Secretary of Trade Wilbur Ross regarding exporting Polish poultry, apples or plane engines and car parts,” Morawiecki said, explaining that he sees huge potential in these sectors.

Morawiecki said that the US officials expressed “very strong intentions to increase trade” between the two countries.”

In 2015 Poland exported over €4 billion worth of goods to the US.