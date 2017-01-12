Polish factory car production up

Poland’s car manufacturers produced their most lucrative December in over six years, according to the Automotive Market Research Institute Samar. What’s more, production for all of 2016 increased substantially as well. “Total production in 2016 amounted to 660,642 automobiles, about 2.84 percent more than the previous year. Of that total, 86 percent were passenger cars…
