Polish food exporters to benefit from CETA – Bogucki

May 5, 2017 Poland AM

Polish food producers will enjoy lower barriers to entry to the Canadian market, once Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement CETA is in effect, Deputy Agriculture Minister Jacek Bogucki told PAP during his visit to Canada. The trade part of the agreement will be in force starting July of this year. CETA was passed by the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts