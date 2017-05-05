Polish food exporters to benefit from CETA – Bogucki

Polish food producers will enjoy lower barriers to entry to the Canadian market, once Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement CETA is in effect, Deputy Agriculture Minister Jacek Bogucki told PAP during his visit to Canada. The trade part of the agreement will be in force starting July of this year. CETA was passed by the…
Related Posts
-
EU approves CETA dealFebruary 15, 2017
-
Polish food producers fuel increase in d...December 12, 2016
-
GUS: food exports to Spain soar...November 14, 2016
-
IAFE predicts Polish fish exports to ris...November 7, 2016