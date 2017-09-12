Polish Government to increase min. wage to PLN 2,100, hourly rate up to PLN 13.7

Atal revises bond issue plans As a result of a strong investor interest, the management board of Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed residential developer Atal has adopted an updated bond issue program, which now calls for the issuance of bonds valued at up to PLN 80 million, rather tha...

Alior Bank renews major office lease dea... Alior Bank has renewed its lease agreement for office space at Łopuszańska Business Park in Warsaw and taken up additional area at the complex. The tenant will now occupy a total of 13,600 sqm in the location. Cushman & Wakefield brokered the tra...

Ideal Automotive’s factory in Zielona Gó... An almost 20,000-sqm factory that industrial space developer Panattoni Europe developed for German car components manufacturer Ideal Automotive earlier this year was officially opened on September 7. The facility is located in Zielona Góra in western...

MLP to expand Pruszków logistics park Developer MLP Group has acquired five hectares of land lying adjacent to the company’s MLP Pruszków II logistics park near Warsaw. The purchase will allow MLP to develop an additional 25,000 sqm of warehouse space in the location. It thus increases t...