Polish Government to increase min. wage to PLN 2,100, hourly rate up to PLN 13.7

The Council of Ministers has adopted a regulation to increase the minimum wage by PLN 100 to PLN 2,100 and the minimum hourly rate of up to PLN 13.7 from PLN 13 in 2018, the Government Information Center (CIR) said. The minimum wage for work in 2018 will be PLN 2,100 zlotys. This represents a…
