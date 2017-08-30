Polish highways one of the most dangerous in Europe – NIK

The Supreme Audit Office NIK report, Polish highways and expressways are one of the most dangerous in Europe, with road safety levels only above Romania and Bulgaria. The number of accidents and victims on them was five times higher than on public roads last year. According to NIK experts, this situation stems from higher traffic and…
