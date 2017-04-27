Polish insurers with 25% increase in net profits in 2017 – KNF

April 27, 2017 Poland AM

According to the financial market regulator KNF data, Polish insurers will sport a 25.8 percent increase in net profits this year to PLN 5.25 billion. KNF made the calculations based on forecasts provided by insurers themselves. The property and casualty sector should grow by an impressive 324.94 percent, driven by gains in the corporate and…

