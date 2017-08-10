Net assets under management (AuM) of Polish investment funds contracted by 0.01 percent m/m (PLN 20 million) to PLN 272.92 billion in July, a report by researcher Analizy Online and asset management lobby IZFiA showed. Since January 1, 2017, the AuM increased by PLN 14.4 billion.
