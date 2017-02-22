Polish loan stock slightly fluctuates in January – NBP

The Polish banking system’s portfolio of consumer loans grew by 0.2 percent month-to-month or PLN 272 million in January to PLN 164.75 billion, data from the Poland’s Central Bank (NBP) showed. The corporate loan stock also went up, by 0.8 percent m/m, to PLN 297.82 billion, while the housing loans inched down by 0.5 percent…
