Polish MEP suspended after sexist remarks

Janusz Korwin-Mikke, a Polish unafiliated MEP has been suspended for 30 days without pay and banned from parliamentary activities for ten days (with the exception of voting) for his latest remarks. A far-right politician said during the parliamentary debate on gender gap that “women must earn less than men because they are weaker, smaller and…
Related Posts
-
Poll: Duda with highest public trust, Ko...September 5, 2016
-
Andrzej Duda most-trusted politician in ...July 12, 2016
-
MEP Korwin-Mikke charged with slapping M...June 29, 2015
-
President Komorowski leads in election p...February 23, 2015