Polish millennials start businesses to increase income and gain independence – study

Polish millennials launch their own business to increase their income (45 percent of respondents), gain independence (39 percent) and because they could not find a full time job on a job contract (35 percent), according to a study conducted by leasing fund EFL, part of Credit Agricole. 24 percent of those polled stated that they…
Related Posts
-
Report: 59% of SMEs implemented innovati...May 8, 2017
-
Polish Parliament adopts new law that ma...January 27, 2017
-
NCBR allocates PLN 750 mln for micro and...August 17, 2016
-
Bank Zachodni WBK wants to reach 20% sha...April 25, 2016