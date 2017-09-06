Polish nuclear plant to cost PLN 75 bln and be operational in 2029 – Tchórzewski

Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski said, that the three-block nuclear power plant, would cost some PLN 75 billion overall, with a single unit at PLN 23-25 billion price tag. The first block could become operational in 2029, with the second one coming online five years later, and the third one after another five year period, which…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.