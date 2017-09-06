Polish nuclear plant to cost PLN 75 bln and be operational in 2029 – Tchórzewski

Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski said, that the three-block nuclear power plant, would cost some PLN 75 billion overall, with a single unit at PLN 23-25 billion price tag. The first block could become operational in 2029, with the second one coming online five years later, and the third one after another five year period, which…
Related Posts
-
Demand for coal won’t change till ...May 21, 2017
-
Tchórzewski: Decision whether to build n...May 21, 2017
-
Poland won’t be able to meet EU ta...May 10, 2017
-
Poland expects to have the first nuclear...April 10, 2017