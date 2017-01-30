Polish poultry exports increase by 35%

Exports of Polish livestock, meat, offal and processed poultry in terms of volume increased by 35 percent y/y in the period from January to November 2016, the Foreign Agricultural Markets Monitoring (FAMMU/FAPA) announced, citing data from the European Commission. The total exports to outside the common market from all EU countries in the…
Related Posts
-
Polish poultry exports to outside the EU...January 16, 2017
-
Poland increases its lead in poultry exp...January 3, 2017
-
Exports of Polish sugar way up...December 22, 2016
-
Development Ministry: declining global t...December 13, 2016