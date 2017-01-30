Polish poultry exports increase by 35%

January 30, 2017 Poland AM

    Exports of Polish livestock, meat, offal and processed poultry in terms of volume increased by 35 percent y/y in the period from January to November 2016, the Foreign Agricultural Markets Monitoring (FAMMU/FAPA) announced, citing data from the European Commission. The total exports to outside the common market from all EU countries in the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts