Polish poultry exports to outside the EU increase by 36.2% y/y

Poland’s exports of livestock, meat, offal and processed poultry increased by 36.2% y/y from January to October 2016 and amounted to over 201,000 metric tonnes, the Foreign Agricultural Markets Monitoring body (FAMMU/FAPA) reported, citing data from the European Commission. In total, EU countries exported 1.25 million tonnes of poultry to outside the EU common market,…
