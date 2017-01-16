Polish poultry exports to outside the EU increase by 36.2% y/y

January 16, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s exports of livestock, meat, offal and processed poultry increased by 36.2% y/y from January to October 2016 and amounted to over 201,000 metric tonnes, the Foreign Agricultural Markets Monitoring body (FAMMU/FAPA) reported, citing data from the European Commission. In total, EU countries exported 1.25 million tonnes of poultry to outside the EU common market,…

