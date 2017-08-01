Polish power demand hits new record high

State-owned grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergyteczne (PSE) had a record-high demand for electricity. The new result was recorded at 13:15 on Tuesday and amounted to 23,215 MW, beating record-high demand of 22,833 MW from June, PSE said. The record high demand is caused by summer heatwaves and increased usage of AC. During the peak, the…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.