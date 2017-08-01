Polish power demand hits new record high

State-owned grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergyteczne (PSE) had a record-high demand for electricity. The new result was recorded at 13:15 on Tuesday and amounted to 23,215 MW, beating record-high demand of 22,833 MW from June, PSE said. The record high demand is caused by summer heatwaves and increased usage of AC. During the peak, the…
