Polish President approves new act changing financing of road projects

President Andrzej Duda signed an amendment to the Act on Public Roads on Thursday, which will allow local governments to co-finance investments in national roads and multiple financing sources for individual projects, said the Office of the President in a press statement. “This solution meets the needs of local governments, which for the sake of…
Related Posts
-
Polish Parliament adopts new law that ma...January 27, 2017
-
Warsaw Uprising hero, Brochwicz-Lewinski...January 25, 2017
-
Polish president signs budgetJanuary 15, 2017
-
President trumpets government achievemen...January 1, 2017