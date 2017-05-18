Polish retail is doing well

On 7–8 June at National Stadium in Warsaw the 4th edition of the ReDI Fair, the largest retail real estate industry event in Central and Eastern Europe, will take place. These two days will be an opportunity to meet for 1,400 representative of the retail industry, including nearly 400 retailers.

The third edition of ReDI was participated in by more than 1,400 representatives of the most important companies from the retail market, more than 350 retailers, over 50 exhibitors, who presented a portfolio of more than 120 shopping centres from Poland and CEE. The fair is also a place for developers and retailers to meet with representatives of cities, who offer a range of investment plots and venues for rent in attractive locations. The ReDI fair is also accompanied by a conference, including panels on the role of retail and services in cities, the trends in development of new retail and food and beverage concepts.

“2016 saw rollouts of 22 new brands. The Polish market is ready for new retailers, and there are plenty of those interested in expanding in Poland. The ReDI fair, which will take place in June at the National Stadium in Warsaw will be an opportunity for them to enter Poland. During the ReDI Fair organised by the Polish Council of Shopping Centres, there will be a record-breaking number of new brands presented, which we will soon be able to see in shopping centres. I can already disclose that there has been a considerable interest in our market among American retailers and chains of our eastern neighbours,” said Radosław Knap, Director General, Polish Council of Shopping Centres.