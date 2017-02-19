Polish-Slovakian gas link with €108 mln EU financing

February 19, 2017 Poland AM

EU has granted €108 million subsidy for the Slovakian-Polish gas link project, Polish state pipeline operator Gaz-System said. The link will open the Slovakian market to gas supplies from Poland’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Świnoujście. Gaz-System said the link is part of the North-South corridor project in central-eastern and south-eastern Europe “to increase…

