Polish women become more entrepreneurial – report

April 7, 2017 Poland AM

Over two-thirds of women who decide to launch their own company worked at another company or institution immediately before, while only every eigth women was on materinity leave and merely 6 percent of women polled had no job or worked odd jobs, according to the results of a survey carried out by research center DELab…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts