Poll – Unemployment rate at 8.3% in December 

The registered unemployment rate amounted to 8.3 percent at the end of December 2016 – an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous month, according to analysts polled by ISBnews. Forecasts from 14 economists ranged from 8.3 percent to 8.4 percent, with an average of 8.33 (compared to 8.2 percent y/y a month…
Related Posts
-
New apartment developments down by 1.4% ...January 20, 2017
-
Sold industrial output up 2.3% y/y in De...January 20, 2017
-
Average pay in December increases 7.1% m...January 20, 2017
-
Retail sales slow in December – GUS...January 19, 2017