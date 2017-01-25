Poll – Unemployment rate at 8.3% in December 

January 25, 2017 Poland AM

The registered unemployment rate amounted to 8.3 percent at the end of December 2016 – an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous month, according to analysts polled by ISBnews. Forecasts from 14 economists ranged from 8.3 percent to 8.4 percent, with an average of 8.33 (compared to 8.2 percent y/y a month…

