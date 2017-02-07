Polnord buys land in Gdańsk for 276 holiday apartments

Residential developer Polnord has signed a preliminary agreement to acquire perpetual usufruct of two plots in Gdańsk, altogether comprising 40,500 sqm of land. The developer is planning on constructing 276 holiday apartments on the two plots. The planned investment could offer over 15,000 sqm of usable space. “The sale of the apartments could begin in the…
Related Posts
-
Swarovski to open service center in Gdań...February 2, 2017
-
Gdańsk court agrees to examine lawsuit b...October 28, 2016
-
Polnord plans to sell two office buildin...October 10, 2016
-
Polnord to launch 5 investments this yea...September 28, 2016