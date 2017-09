Image: Polnord

A subsidiary of Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Polnord will later this month launch construction work on its Studio Morena residential project in Gdańsk. The company has selected builder KB Dom, part of the Polnord capital group, as the general contractor of the scheme, which is scheduled to be completed in the final quarter of 2019. Studio Morena will comprise 382 apartments. KB Dom will get PLN 74.4 million for building the project.