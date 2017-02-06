POPiHN: 6,803 gas station in Poland. Highest number since 2012

February 6, 2017 Poland AM

According to sector lobby organization POPiHN, Poland had 6,803 gas station in 2016, making it the biggest number in four years. According to data, 33.1 percent of the facilities is controlled by Polish companies, 29.6 percent is owned by independent operators, while 21.6 percent is run by foreign entities. Beside that, some 13.1 percent of…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts