Vastint Poland chose Polish construction company PORR, as the general contractor for the second phase of the complex Business Garden in Poznań. The contract involves the construction of five buildings with a total leasable area of 46,000 sqm and a detached, multi-storey parking lot. Completion is scheduled for the end of 2018.

Business Garden Poznań is a modern business park with a planned leasable area of about 88,000 sqm.