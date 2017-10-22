Poultry exports up 8% y/y in 2017 – inudstry experts

Poultry exports will increase by 8 percent year-on-year in 2017, according to estimates by the Institute of Agricultural and Food Economics, a national research institute. “Exports will grow by 8 percent and equal to 1.11 million tonnes,” the institute stated. In 2016, poultry exports grew by 20 percent y/y. According to the institute’s analysts, exports…
