Poznań office market with 64,100 sqm leased in 2016 – JLL

Image : Skalar Office

After 2015’s record-breaking performance, when demand for office space in Poznań totaled 64,900 sqm, 2016 closed with a result of 64,100 sqm. An interesting trend in 2016 was the increased share of pre-let agreements in overall demand – much higher than in previous years, according to a recent report prepared by consultancy JLL. The biggest lease agreements in Poznań in 2016 include ENEA’s lease of 6,600 sqm of space in Skalar Office Center and Naspers’ deal for 5,000 sqm in Maraton.

“The business services sector remains one of the most significant employers and office tenants in Poznań. According to ABSL, there are 76 BPO, SSC, IT and R&D centres operating in Poznań, employing approx. 13,100 specialists. By 2020, forecasts suggest that this number will rise to 18,000,” said Karol Patynowski, director of Regional Markets, JLL.

With 427,800 sqm of modern office stock, Poznań is the sixth biggest office market in Poznań – after Warsaw, Kraków, Wrocław, Tri-City and Katowice. In 2016, supply grew by 41,100 sq m and a further 40,700 sq m remains under construction.

In 2016, the vacancy rate dropped to 13.6 percent. Headline prime rents in Poznań averaged out at between €13.7 and €14.2/sqm, which is similar to the office markets in Kraków and Wrocław.