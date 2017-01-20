PM Szydło asked about nepotism in state-owned companies

Polish prime minister Beat Szydło stated that investigations into political patronage appointments to Law and Justice (PiS) family members in state-owned companies will be revealed in time. She was referring to the allegations as to nepotism exercised by her party members, while speaking to reporters with Onet.pl, on Friday. She said that some cases may be reported to the prosecutor’s office. “At the moment, the situation in the state-owned companies is the responsibility of the ministers,” she said. She pointed out that in order to eliminate the appointments of unqualified staff, state companies are introducing a new model of management this year.

When asked in the interview if some company audits may result in reports to the prosecutor, her answer was vague and said that the audit procedure is still ongoing. “When it is finished, it will lead to appropriate proposals,” said the PM, indicating that the process was still in the early stages.