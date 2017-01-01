President trumpets government achievements in New Year’s Eve address

i2 Development sells two office building... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer i2 Development has sold, in two separate transactions, two office buildings in Wrocław – Nowy Alexanderhaus and Twelve, which offer 2,800 sqm and 2,000 sqm of space respectively – for a total of PLN 40 million n...

Warsaw’s Westin Hotel sold Skanska Commercial Development Europe has sold one of the most prominent landmarks on the Warsaw skyline, the five-star Westin Warsaw, to Qatari investor Al Sraiya Holding Group for €56 million.

Echo offloads former Cracovia hotel buil... Developer Echo Investment has sold the former Cracovia hotel building in Kraków to the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage for PLN 29 million. The property will be owned by the National Museum in Kraków and is expected to house a design and arc...

Ronson sells Nova Królikarnia in Warsaw ... Developer Ronson Europe has finalized the sale of the ongoing Nova Królikarnia residential project in Warsaw to investor Global City Holdings (GCH) for a total of more than PLN 175 million. Ronson will receive almost PLN 34.3 million in cash and near...