President trumpets government achievements in New Year’s Eve address

January 1, 2017 Poland AM

Polish president Andrzej Duda played down the recent Constitutional Tribunal and Parliamentary crises in Poland, stating in an annual state-of-the union address that he was pleased with the government’s achievements during 2016, However, he did imply that improved dialog would be needed to overcome existing tensions. Apparently referring to the continuing sit-in the Lower House…

