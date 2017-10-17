Prologis completes second Stryków BTS project for Arvato

Image: Prologis

Developer Prologis has finished construction work on an 18,100-sqm built-to-suit project for outsourcing company Arvato Polska, which is located within the Prologis Park Stryków logistics park in central Poland. It is the second BTS scheme to have been completed by Prologis for the client in this location. Located within one kilometer of the A1/A2 motorway junction, Prologis Park Stryków currently totals 40,400 sqm of space. It is expected to comprise 78,800 sqm when fully developed.