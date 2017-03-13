Prosecution summons Tusk in Smoleńsk case

March 13, 2017 Poland AM

Polish prosecutors have summoned European Council President Donald Tusk as a witness in a case against former secret service officials Warsaw district prosecutor’s office said. The summons announcement came a few days after Tusk reappointment for second term as the EC head, despite Poland being Tusk’s sole opponent. Prosecutor Michal Dziekański said Tusk had been…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts