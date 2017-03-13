Prosecution summons Tusk in Smoleńsk case

Polish prosecutors have summoned European Council President Donald Tusk as a witness in a case against former secret service officials Warsaw district prosecutor’s office said. The summons announcement came a few days after Tusk reappointment for second term as the EC head, despite Poland being Tusk’s sole opponent. Prosecutor Michal Dziekański said Tusk had been…
