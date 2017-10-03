Przemysław Gdański to be appointed CEO of BGŻ BNP Paribas – media

According to ISBnews agency, Przemysław Gdański will be appointed as the new CEO of BGŻ BNP Paribas. He will replace Tomasz Bogus, who resigned from his post last month. Gdański currently serves as the deputy president of corporate and investment banking at mBank, but he resigned from his duties last month and will leave the…
Related Posts
-
BGŻ BNP Paribas CEO resignsSeptember 21, 2017
-
BGŻ BNP Q2 profit growsAugust 31, 2017
-
BGŻ BNP Paribas fails to meet KNF capita...May 29, 2017
-
BGŻ BNP Paribas net profit up...March 16, 2017