Public finance deficit at PLN 50 bn – Morawiecki

The deficit in Poland’s public finance sector will come in at approximately PLN 50 billion this year, while the budget deficit alone should amount to “thirty-something” billion zloty, Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview for TVP Info. In the budget bill for 2018, budget deficit for this year was estimated at PLN 32.94…
