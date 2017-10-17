Public finance deficit at PLN 50 bn – Morawiecki

October 17, 2017 Poland AM

The deficit in Poland’s public finance sector will come in at approximately PLN 50 billion this year, while the budget deficit alone should amount to “thirty-something” billion zloty, Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview for TVP Info. In the budget bill for 2018, budget deficit for this year was estimated at PLN 32.94…

