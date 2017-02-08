PwC: 25% of Poles are constantly online

February 8, 2017

According to the report published by consultancy PwC, 25 percent of Polish internet users are online 24/7, while 36 percent spend 8-12 hours on the web and 19 percent, 6-8 hours. As many as 98 percent of Polish internet users are content with how new technologies affect their lives and 70 percent of them don’t…

