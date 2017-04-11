PwC: No IPOs on the WSE in Q1. But there is hope for improvement

In Q1 of this year, there were no IPOs on the Warsaw Stock Exchange’s main market, consultancy firm PwC said in its IPO Watch Europe report. The only two floatings during this period were on the small cap, alternative NewConect market, worth PLN 11.8 million combined. In Q1 last year there was one IPO on…
