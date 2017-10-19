PwC: VAT gap to drop to PLN 39 bln in 2017

Based on VAT collection data in H1 of the year, the VAT gap could decrease to PLN 39 billion in 2017, which equals to 2 percent of GDP, from PLN 52 billion recorded in 2016 (2.9 percent of GDP), advisory PwC calculated. PwC analysts expect VAT revenues to increase by 19 percent y/y to over…
