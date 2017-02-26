PZL Mielec hopes to enter South American markets

February 26, 2017 Poland AM

Lockheed Martin-owned PZL Mielec airplane producer wants to sell its two-engine M28 planes on South American markets as well as in the US. The company launched a Latin America demo tour and will visit 14 locations to spark up interest in their product. The M28 is already present on a number South American markets, including…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts