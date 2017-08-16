PZU expects over 30k claims after last week’s storms

August 16, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed, state-run insurer PZU expects the total number of claims filed in the aftermath of last week’s storm to “significantly exceed 30k,” the company said. So far the number of property and farm damage claims reached 16k, while the number of vehicle damage claims is in the 6k range. The company assures that it is…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts