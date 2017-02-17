PZU increases its share on the insurance market

Poland’s biggest insurer’s PZU market share in the insurance sector has increased to 33.3 percent (2.2 percent growth) in Q3 2016, according to data released by the Polish Financial Watchdog KNF. Five biggest Polish insurance companies control 58.93 percent of the market (2 percent q/q increase). The second-biggest insurer, Aviva TUnŻ, controls 7.91 percent of…
Related Posts
-
Poland won’t privatize state firms...February 6, 2017
-
PZU looking for potential takeover deals...February 2, 2017
-
New president of PZU TFI from April 1...January 16, 2017
-
PZU will keep Alior and Pekao as separat...December 8, 2016