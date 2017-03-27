PZU-Pekao takeover deal approved by Ukrainian authorities

Polish insurer PZU along with Polish Development Fund (PFR) received consent of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to takeover the majority shares in bank Pekao. “The granting of the above-mentioned consent means that one of the conditions precedent for the acquisition of a significant block of shares in the Bank by PZU SA acting in…
Related Posts
-
PZU appoints Marcin Chludzinski as actin...March 23, 2017
-
PZU sacks CEOMarch 22, 2017
-
PZU plans PLN 3 bln bond issue...March 14, 2017
-
PFR will consider selling its Bank Pekao...March 2, 2017