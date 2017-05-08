PZU plans no new banking acquisitions

Poland’s largest insurer PZU is not planning any new acquisitions in the banking sector, however its banking units might be, company’s CEO Paweł Surówka said in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP). “At this stage of our development, we have satisfied our appetite for acquisitions in the banking sector. Now the main goal…
Related Posts
-
NBP: banks expect flat demand for loans ...May 8, 2017
-
PZU, PFR with KNF approval for Pekao tak...May 4, 2017
-
PM Szydło: I control PZUApril 25, 2017
-
Banking sector net down by 16.8% at end-...April 13, 2017