PZU plans PLN 3 bln bond issue

WSE-listed, Poland’s largest insurer PZU plans to issue up to PLN 3 billion subordinated bonds issue, pending shareholders approval. The potential issue would be a private one and could be placed on domestic or international markets depending on market conditions and demand. The lender commissioned a market study from several banks, including Pekao, BZ WBK,…
Related Posts
-
PFR will consider selling its Bank Pekao...March 2, 2017
-
Echo Investment to issue PLN 300 million...February 27, 2017
-
Poland to issue $35 bln of debt this yea...February 26, 2017
-
US-insurer with 5% stake in Pekao Bank...February 20, 2017