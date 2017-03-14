PZU plans PLN 3 bln bond issue

March 14, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed, Poland’s largest insurer PZU plans to issue up to PLN 3 billion subordinated bonds issue, pending shareholders approval. The potential issue would be a private one and could be placed on domestic or international markets depending on market conditions and demand. The lender commissioned a market study from several banks, including Pekao, BZ WBK,…

