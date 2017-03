Poland’s biggest insurer PZU sacked its CEO Michał Krupiński, the company said in a market filing. The decision is effective immediately, while no reason for the decision was announced.

According to the Puls Biznesu daily, Krupiński butted head with other members of the management board for quite some time. “The reasons for the dismissal was lack of confidence and the fact that the group has been plagued with internal personal conflicts,” an anonymous source told the daily.