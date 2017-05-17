PZU with PLN 940 mln attrib. net profit in Q1

May 17, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed insurer PZU posted a PLN 940 million net profit for Q1, a 91,1 percent increase y/y. The impressive result comes from better investment results, its car insurance business and a mild winter which meant less compensation for farmers, the company said in a market filing. Gross written premiums rose to almost PLN 5.76 billion…

