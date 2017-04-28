Q1 investment volume at €475 mln – BNP Paribas RE

Q1 investment volume at €475 mln – BNP P... A total of approximately €475 million was invested in commercial property in Poland in the first quarter of 2017, which marks a slight decrease upon the same period last year, according to the latest report by BNP Paribas Real Estate Poland. Transact...

P3 to increase its presence in Poznań ar... Logistics space developer P3 has acquired a 49.2-hectare site in Robakowo near Poznań, which will allow the company to double the size of its P3 Poznań park. Construction on the new part of the complex is scheduled to launch next year, with P3 planni...

EPP finalizes €53.3 mln retail park acqu... Investor Echo Polska Properties (EPP) has finalized the acquisition of the Zakopianka retail park in Kraków from a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners for €53.3 million. Savills advised the buyer on the transaction, which was preliminarily agree...

Extensions to drive European retail deve... Extensions to established shopping centers will be a significant driver of new retail space development across Europe in the next two years, according to the latest report by Cushman & Wakefield. The total amount of new retail area set to be deli...