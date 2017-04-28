Q1 investment volume at €475 mln – BNP Paribas RE

A total of approximately €475 million was invested in commercial property in Poland in the first quarter of 2017, which marks a slight decrease upon the same period last year, according to the latest report by BNP Paribas Real Estate Poland. Transactions closed in the hotel property market accounted for a record €240 million (47 percent of the combined Q1 volume), with the strong investor activity in the sector now expected to continue in the mid-term perspective, the study said. In terms of the geographical distribution of the deals finalized in Q1, Warsaw accounted for as much as 47 percent of the volume, according to BNP Paribas Real Estate Poland data.
